Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) CFO Sells $988,800.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $988,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,270.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Live Nation Entertainment opened at $49.20 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,502,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 130.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 219,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $49.11 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.