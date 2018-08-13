Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) CFO Sells $988,800.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $988,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,270.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Live Nation Entertainment opened at $49.20 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $49.11 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
