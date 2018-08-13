Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 22.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, Director John E. Major sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $374,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $681,498.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,798 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of Littelfuse opened at $218.89 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $166.40 and a one year high of $238.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $459.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.