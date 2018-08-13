Linx Achieves Market Capitalization of $195,033.00 (LINX)

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Linx has a market capitalization of $195,033.00 and approximately $687.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linx has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00871924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002473 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00013390 BTC.

About Linx

LINX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 28,855,846 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,846 coins. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linx’s official website is mylinx.io . The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

