Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Lincoln Educational Services stock have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $2.45. 43,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,468. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

