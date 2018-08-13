Lincoln Educational Services’ (LINC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) in a report released on Thursday. Barrington Research currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Educational Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,468. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $51.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 362.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,004 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.67% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.