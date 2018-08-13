Limbach (LMB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $120.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Limbach has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMB shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Limbach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Charles A. Bacon III sold 4,273 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $47,729.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,871 shares of company stock valued at $76,749 in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

