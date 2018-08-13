Liberum Capital Upgrades Clarkson (CKN) to “Buy”

Clarkson (LON:CKN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of Clarkson opened at GBX 2,585 ($33.46) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Clarkson has a 1 year low of GBX 2,454 ($31.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,475 ($44.98).

In related news, insider Peter Anker sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,635 ($34.11), for a total value of £461,125 ($596,925.57). Also, insider Jeff Woyda sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,694 ($34.87), for a total value of £26,886.12 ($34,804.04).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

