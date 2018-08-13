Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) & Core Laboratories (CLB) Critical Survey

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Oilfield Services and Core Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services 0 2 8 0 2.80 Core Laboratories 2 5 4 0 2.18

Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.56%. Core Laboratories has a consensus target price of $113.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Core Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Core Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services N/A N/A N/A Core Laboratories 13.32% 64.13% 16.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Core Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services $1.49 billion 1.61 $168.50 million $0.88 23.08 Core Laboratories $659.81 million 7.56 $83.12 million $2.00 56.45

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Core Laboratories. Liberty Oilfield Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Core Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Liberty Oilfield Services does not pay a dividend. Core Laboratories pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Liberty Oilfield Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. This segment offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. It also provides proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.