LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $4.01 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 3.6% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 399.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 781.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 151,254 shares during the period.

FTSM stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $60.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th.

