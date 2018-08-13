LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 80,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF opened at $86.79 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

