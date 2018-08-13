LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2018 // No Comments

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 164.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Monday.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply