LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 164.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Monday.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.