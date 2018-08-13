Leerink Swann Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sientra Inc (SIEN)

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sientra in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.47%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of Sientra opened at $20.89 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Sientra has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sientra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sientra by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

