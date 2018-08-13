Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 20,167 Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (RHHBY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,167 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 980,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,046,000 after acquiring an additional 774,720 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,912,000 after purchasing an additional 591,921 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $9,513,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 28.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 497,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,858 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock alerts:

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock opened at $30.03 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock Profile

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.