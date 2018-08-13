Lattice Strategies LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Lattice Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lattice Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lattice Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,713,000 after buying an additional 85,932 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 47,741 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $55.85 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

