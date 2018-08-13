Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit opened at $13.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $319.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 39.65%. research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 226.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 21.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,278,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 84.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 495,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

