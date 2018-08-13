LanaCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $291,040.00 and approximately $2,531.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 931,964,696 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

