Ladder Capital (LADR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ladder Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.4827033038331 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “$16.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. 6,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 66.13 and a current ratio of 66.13. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 27.91%. analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Thomas Harney bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

