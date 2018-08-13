L Brands (LB) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Loop Capital set a $27.00 price target on L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on L Brands from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on L Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.69.

LB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. L Brands has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $696,554.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in L Brands by 821.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,707,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,861,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,414 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC raised its position in L Brands by 235.5% in the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,523,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 499.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,394,000 after purchasing an additional 946,326 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,222,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

