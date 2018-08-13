K&S’s (SDF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, equinet set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.94 ($26.68).

K&S opened at €21.00 ($24.42) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. K&S has a 12-month low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 12-month high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

