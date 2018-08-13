Kolion Hits Market Capitalization of $431,329.00 (KLN)

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Kolion token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00009829 BTC on major exchanges. Kolion has a total market cap of $431,329.00 and approximately $10,300.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kolion has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00256980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00166313 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Kolion

Kolion’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,524 tokens. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077 . Kolion’s official website is kolionovo.org

Kolion Token Trading

Kolion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kolion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kolion using one of the exchanges listed above.

