Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kingsway Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.1577460872954 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:KFS remained flat at $$3.15 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.90%.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

