Kingsley Wheaton Sells 1,645 Shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (BATS) Stock

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,191 ($54.25), for a total transaction of £68,941.95 ($89,245.24).

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock opened at GBX 4,102.50 ($53.11) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 12-month low of GBX 4,064 ($52.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.63) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BATS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.31) target price on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock from GBX 5,800 ($75.08) to GBX 5,500 ($71.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock from GBX 5,340 ($69.13) to GBX 4,950 ($64.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,206.25 ($67.39).

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

