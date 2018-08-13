Kingsley Wheaton Sells 1,645 Shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (BATS) Stock

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,191 ($54.25), for a total transaction of £68,941.95 ($89,245.24).
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock opened at GBX 4,102.50 ($53.11) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 12-month low of GBX 4,064 ($52.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.06).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.63) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
