KeyCorp Comments on Team, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Team in a report released on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TISI. ValuEngine raised shares of Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Team presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.71 million, a PE ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 1.68. Team has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $343.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.70 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 10.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Team by 98.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

