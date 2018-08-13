KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 237.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF opened at $58.50 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

