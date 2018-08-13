KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stake in Adient PLC (ADNT)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Adient were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 20.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 16th. Longbow Research upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adient to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

ADNT opened at $43.07 on Monday. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

