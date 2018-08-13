KBC Group NV Purchases 26,897 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys opened at $93.53 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.63 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $3,772,554.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,894,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $1,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,977.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,633 shares of company stock worth $6,421,334. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

