KBC Group NV Invests $9.08 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Stock

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,083,000. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 43,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $17,757,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

WAL stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $390,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,739 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,913.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $186,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $841,181. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

