KBC Group NV Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle opened at $151.38 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $115.71 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.49, for a total value of $42,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,028.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg O’brien sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $1,752,285.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.