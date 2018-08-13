Karp Capital Management Corp Has $2.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,453,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,620,000 after purchasing an additional 172,627 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,751,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 350,634 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,587,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,598 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,016,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF opened at $22.48 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.18.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

