Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Buys 17,668 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty comprises about 7.2% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned approximately 1.12% of Assured Guaranty worth $44,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,109,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,176,000 after acquiring an additional 157,427 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,467,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,518,000 after acquiring an additional 421,270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12,329.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,151,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,422 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,886,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,276,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,856,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after acquiring an additional 496,860 shares during the last quarter.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $503,709.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of Assured Guaranty opened at $40.97 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

