Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. OTR Global raised Juniper Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,840,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other news, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $168,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,543 shares of company stock valued at $734,721. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6,618.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 794.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 19,475.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

