JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims NetEase (NTES) Target Price to $265.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several other research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of NetEase from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetEase from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $325.62.

Shares of NetEase traded down $8.48, hitting $216.19, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 64,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,761. NetEase has a 1 year low of $218.22 and a 1 year high of $377.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 14.38%. sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4,792.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 152,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,121,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NetEase by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

