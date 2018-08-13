JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Darling Ingredients (DAR) Price Target to $21.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.37. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $846.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.99%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,748,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,323,000 after buying an additional 84,467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 427,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,943,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,114,000 after buying an additional 1,661,683 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after buying an additional 97,481 shares during the period. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,046,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

