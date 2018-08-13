JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $349,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 808,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 484,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 139,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.73 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $401.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.