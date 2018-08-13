JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Antero Midstream Partners (AM) Price Target to $25.00

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Antero Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $34.00 target price on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.77.

Get Antero Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners opened at $32.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Antero Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $250.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.23 million. analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Partners will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 46.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.