Joincoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $141,241.00 and $8.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000104 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Joincoin

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,156,236 coins. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team . The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

