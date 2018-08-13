Johnson Rice Lowers Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) to Hold

Johnson Rice cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 million. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, major shareholder John C. Goff bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Goff bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 309,500 shares of company stock worth $1,434,465.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 899,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 147,161 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 149,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2,077.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 190,015 shares in the last quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

