Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Receives $89.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

JOUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

JOUT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.91 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $100.37.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.41. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.86 million. equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 156,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,065 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.