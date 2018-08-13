Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,278 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 100.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,318,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $110,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $134.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $130.75 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $350.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

