Jez K. Maiden Purchases 3 Shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,228 ($66.69) per share, for a total transaction of £156.84 ($200.08).

Shares of LON CRDA traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,210 ($66.46). The company had a trading volume of 227,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,461 ($44.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,668 ($59.55).

Croda International (LON:CRDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 100.20 ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 100 ($1.28) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Croda International had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 37.33%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a GBX 38 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,050 ($64.42) to GBX 5,300 ($67.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($69.52) price objective (up from GBX 5,100 ($65.06)) on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($54.85) to GBX 4,700 ($59.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($54.85) to GBX 4,600 ($58.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,722.73 ($60.25).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

