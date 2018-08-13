JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (JCO)

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund opened at $9.47 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

About JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

