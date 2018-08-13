Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,168,948 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,168,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.51% of PGT Innovations worth $26,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations opened at $24.65 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $1,703,788.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,428.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson sold 85,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,597,756.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,866. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.