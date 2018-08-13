Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,323 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.12% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $30,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,164,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 193,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.85 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.85 per share, with a total value of $15,540,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics opened at $58.50 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cann boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

