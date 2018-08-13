Jennison Associates LLC Buys 201,289 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,289 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.63% of FibroGen worth $32,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FGEN. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $207,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $2,053,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,866 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FGEN opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.88. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 85.59%. research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

