Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have GBX 160 ($2.07) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 290 ($3.75).

SPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set an add rating and a GBX 278 ($3.60) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spire Healthcare Group to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 120 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.83) to GBX 280 ($3.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 293 ($3.79) to GBX 256 ($3.31) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 228.63 ($2.96).

Spire Healthcare Group opened at GBX 162 ($2.10) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 206.40 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 362.10 ($4.69).

In other news, insider Peter R. Bamford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920 ($12,841.42). Also, insider Peter R. Bamford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £16,100 ($20,841.42).

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

