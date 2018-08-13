Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CAPITA Grp/ADR’s FY2018 Earnings (CTAGY)

CAPITA Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAPITA Grp/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CAPITA Grp/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

CTAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPITA Grp/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CAPITA Grp/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of CAPITA Grp/ADR opened at $6.52 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . CAPITA Grp/ADR has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About CAPITA Grp/ADR

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

