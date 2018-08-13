Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 61.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,503,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $65,189,533.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Stengel II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock worth $98,756,483. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HDS opened at $43.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $45.24.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. HD Supply had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

