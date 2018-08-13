Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,505 Shares of Incyte Co. (INCY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 272.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 81,535 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Incyte by 14.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Incyte by 46.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Incyte by 467.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 74,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 2.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $43,232.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.69 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $140.11.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. Incyte had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $521.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.