Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $876,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 581.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,224,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,921 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,339,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,869,000 after acquiring an additional 249,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 187.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 263,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 171,994 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 125.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 119,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000.

Shares of BMRN opened at $101.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $106.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $190,984.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $3,328,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,350 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,124 shares of company stock worth $11,250,066. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

