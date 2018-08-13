James River Group (JRVR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James River Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. James River Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $228.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

In other news, insider E. Shaw Oculus Portfolios D. sold 3,297,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $118,700,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Oakes sold 17,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $631,805.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,029.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

